Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

