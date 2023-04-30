Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 162,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

