Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

