Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,320,920,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

