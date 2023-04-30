Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 317 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.