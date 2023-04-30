Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,553.5 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $15.08 during midday trading on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

