Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,553.5 days.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $15.08 during midday trading on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.
About Big Yellow Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.