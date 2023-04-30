Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $65.54 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

