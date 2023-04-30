Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.77 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $116.77 million and $759,013.68 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

