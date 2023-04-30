Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 1,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belite Bio Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

