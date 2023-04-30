Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $215.00 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $215.00 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.31 or 0.06510145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.