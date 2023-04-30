BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Announces Dividend of $2.65

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.6485 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.60.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.
