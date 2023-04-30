Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.5 %

B traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 248,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 382.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

