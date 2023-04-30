Barclays Cuts Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $3.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $561.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

