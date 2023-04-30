BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the period.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.