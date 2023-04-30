Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

