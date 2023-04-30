Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

