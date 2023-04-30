Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

