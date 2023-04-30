Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 65,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 18,396,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,369,076. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 292,094 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 234,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,055,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

