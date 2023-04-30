B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 98,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 359,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:UMAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
