B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,512 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $40.75.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
