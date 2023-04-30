B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,074,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
Shares of PMAR opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $456.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.