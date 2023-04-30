B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,074,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $456.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.