Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.62 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $933.51 million and $21.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.04 or 0.00026989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,757.43 or 0.99916478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.93496043 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $20,813,085.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.