Avis Budget Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.87. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.96. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $307.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

