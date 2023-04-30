AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 1,541,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.38.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $175,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

