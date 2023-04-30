Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVID. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.