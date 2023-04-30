Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

