Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

