Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AVAC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Avalon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Avalon Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 297,082 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

