Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

