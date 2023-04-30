Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,455 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

