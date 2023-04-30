Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAK. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

