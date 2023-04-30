AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

