Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU) Stake Lessened by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 51.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACABU stock remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.