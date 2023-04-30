Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.63-$5.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,292. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $155.35 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.29.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $77,022,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

