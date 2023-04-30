Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.29. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $155.35 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.