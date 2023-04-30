ASML Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.49 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $24.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $637.84 and a 200-day moving average of $598.96. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML will post 20.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 31.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.