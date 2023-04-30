ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 12.6% in April

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $637.84 and its 200 day moving average is $598.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

