Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.60 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

