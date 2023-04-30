ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

