Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $69.96 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 127.69% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

