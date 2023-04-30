Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect Artesian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
