Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect Artesian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

