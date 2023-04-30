Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.08 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.08 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003317 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,634,252 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.