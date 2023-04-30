Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

