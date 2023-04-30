Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $713,082.08

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $89.60 million and $713,082.08 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

