Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after buying an additional 39,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

