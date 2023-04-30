Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $133,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.