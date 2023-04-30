Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

