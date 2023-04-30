AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,300. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $7,945,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

