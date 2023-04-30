AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppTech Payments were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
Shares of AppTech Payments stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73.
About AppTech Payments
Apptech Payments Corp. engages in the business of utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. The firm is also involved in developing digital payments and a banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppTech Payments (APCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.