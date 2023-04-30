AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppTech Payments were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AppTech Payments stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73.

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Apptech Payments Corp. engages in the business of utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. The firm is also involved in developing digital payments and a banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers.

