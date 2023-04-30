Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.47-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,641. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

